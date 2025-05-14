Braving All Odds, Pune Sanitation Worker Passes SSC

Pune: A sanitation worker of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Priyanka Kamble, has passed the SSC examination of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which was declared on Tuesday, with 47.6 percent marks.

The score is a reflection of the hardwork and diligence of Priyanka, who has been pursuing her studies along with her job in PMC, bringing up her son and managing domestic chores.

"I had given up studies when I was young as I did not understand the importance of education. However, as I grew up, I realised that one can't progress without education. Age is no barrier to learning and so I decided to pursue education and got enrolled in class 8 at Srimati Ramabai Ranade High School for Adult Women," Priyanka said.

Sharing her daily routine, Priyanka said, "I work as a sanitation worker in the Katraj area of ​​the Municipal Corporation. In the morning, I go to the houses of the residents of the area to collect garbage. Then I drop my son to school and go to attend my school. Even during the SSC exams, I attended work before going to the examination hall. My mother has been a great support during those challenging days. Today, I am very happy to have passed the exam," Priyanka said.

This time, Shrimati Ramabai Ranade High School for Adult Women has recorded a 90 percent success rate. Ten students had appeared for the examination of whom, nine have passed. Sukanya Shinde with 70.40 percent marks has secured the first position from the school followed by Renuka Katrabad, who scored 65.6 percent.

School principal Neelam Khomane said, "Shrimati Ramabai Ranade High School for Adult Women was set up by Ramabai Ranade, a renowned social worker, in the 20th century for women who are deprived of education. In 2022, this branch completed 50 years of government recognition but the task of making women literate and empowered has been going on and will continue. Many women, who did not had the opportunity to study or left their education midway, can study as per the government-approved curriculum. Here, classes 5 and 6 and 7 and 8 are clubbed together, saving two years, while classes 9 and 10 are held separately. After passing class 10, our students are standing on their own feet by enrolling in various technical and professional courses. I am happy and proud to announce that our SSC exam results have been very good this year."