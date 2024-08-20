ETV Bharat / state

Pune Porsche Crash: 2 Arrested In Blood Sample Tampering Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Two more people have been arrested in the Porsche car crash case. This arrest was made in the case of blood tampering at the Maharashtra government-run Sassoon Hospital.

Pune Porsche crash
File photo of the luxury car that hit two bike riders in Pune (IANS)

Pune (Maharashtra): Pune Police on Monday night arrested two more people in connection with the blood sample tampering case related to the Porsche car accident case in Kalyaninagar.

The accused have been identified as Aditya Sood and Ashish Mittal, police said, adding along with the juvenile, the blood of two other minors was exchanged at the Maharashtra government-run Sasson Hospital.

"The duo was apprehended on Monday night by the sleuths of the Crime Branch. The duo was held for allegedly being involved in changing the blood samples of two friends of the main juvenile accused who were present in the car at the time of the accident. Further investigation is underway," said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The Pune top cop added that the duo would be produced in a local court. Earlier, the Bombay High Court on June 25 ordered the release of the juvenile in the Porsche car accident case in Pune from the remand home. The father of the minor accused had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court.

A terrible accident took place at midnight on May 18 in the Kalyaninagar area of ​​Pune. Two people died on the spot after a speeding luxury Porsche car hit the two-wheeler.

After that, the suspected juvenile accused was held. The boy was granted bail after writing only an essay. Later, it came to light that the blood samples of the suspected accused were altered. It was alleged that the child's mother and sister were involved. After that, his mother was also arrested.

Pune (Maharashtra): Pune Police on Monday night arrested two more people in connection with the blood sample tampering case related to the Porsche car accident case in Kalyaninagar.

The accused have been identified as Aditya Sood and Ashish Mittal, police said, adding along with the juvenile, the blood of two other minors was exchanged at the Maharashtra government-run Sasson Hospital.

"The duo was apprehended on Monday night by the sleuths of the Crime Branch. The duo was held for allegedly being involved in changing the blood samples of two friends of the main juvenile accused who were present in the car at the time of the accident. Further investigation is underway," said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The Pune top cop added that the duo would be produced in a local court. Earlier, the Bombay High Court on June 25 ordered the release of the juvenile in the Porsche car accident case in Pune from the remand home. The father of the minor accused had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court.

A terrible accident took place at midnight on May 18 in the Kalyaninagar area of ​​Pune. Two people died on the spot after a speeding luxury Porsche car hit the two-wheeler.

After that, the suspected juvenile accused was held. The boy was granted bail after writing only an essay. Later, it came to light that the blood samples of the suspected accused were altered. It was alleged that the child's mother and sister were involved. After that, his mother was also arrested.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNE POLICEBLOOD SAMPLE MANIPULATION CASESASSON HOSPITALPUNE CRIME BRANCHPUNE PORSCHE CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.