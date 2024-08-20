Pune Porsche Crash: 2 Arrested In Blood Sample Tampering Case

Pune (Maharashtra): Pune Police on Monday night arrested two more people in connection with the blood sample tampering case related to the Porsche car accident case in Kalyaninagar.

The accused have been identified as Aditya Sood and Ashish Mittal, police said, adding along with the juvenile, the blood of two other minors was exchanged at the Maharashtra government-run Sasson Hospital.

"The duo was apprehended on Monday night by the sleuths of the Crime Branch. The duo was held for allegedly being involved in changing the blood samples of two friends of the main juvenile accused who were present in the car at the time of the accident. Further investigation is underway," said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The Pune top cop added that the duo would be produced in a local court. Earlier, the Bombay High Court on June 25 ordered the release of the juvenile in the Porsche car accident case in Pune from the remand home. The father of the minor accused had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court.

A terrible accident took place at midnight on May 18 in the Kalyaninagar area of ​​Pune. Two people died on the spot after a speeding luxury Porsche car hit the two-wheeler.

After that, the suspected juvenile accused was held. The boy was granted bail after writing only an essay. Later, it came to light that the blood samples of the suspected accused were altered. It was alleged that the child's mother and sister were involved. After that, his mother was also arrested.