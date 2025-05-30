ETV Bharat / state

Pune Porsche Case Accused Doctor Now Held In Kidney Transplant Racket

Pune: Police on Thursday arrested Dr Ajay Taware, former medical superintendent of the Sassoon General Hospital and then head of the Regional Authorization Committee that approves organ transplants, in an alleged kidney transplant racket case, officials said.

Taware has been lodged at the Yerwada Central Jail here following his arrest last year for allegedly tampering with the blood samples of the 17-year-old boy accused of driving a Porsche car allegedly in an inebriated condition in May 2024. Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by the speeding Porsche car.

Being the medical superintendent of the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, Taware was also the head of the Regional Authorization Committee which approved kidney transplants in 2022.

The Pune police in May 2022 registered a case against 15 persons, including the managing trustee of the Ruby Hall Clinic hospital and some of its employees, in connection with alleged malpractices related to a kidney transplant procedure.

Sarika Sutar, a resident of Kolhapur who had been allegedly promised Rs 15 lakh, fraudulently posed as the wife of Amit Salunke who needed a transplant, and donated her kidney in March 2022 to a young woman patient. In turn, the young woman's mother donated her kidney to Salunke.

Such a swap involving two patients and their relatives is carried out when the patients cannot receive a kidney from their own kin because of a blood group mismatch or other complications.

On March 29, 2022, four days after undergoing the transplant surgery at Ruby Hall Clinic, Sutar revealed her real identity after she had a dispute over money.

The private hospital alerted the police, who reported the incident to the health department of the Maharashtra government. The health department subsequently suspended Ruby Hall Clinic's registration for organ transplantation.