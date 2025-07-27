Pune Police Raid Rave Party, Ex-Minister Eknath Khandse's Son-In-Law Detained, Drugs Seized

Pune: Pune Police on Sunday raided at a party in an apartment, where drugs, hookahs and liquor were seized and seven people, including the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister and NCP(SP) leader Eknath Khandse, were detained.

Acting on a tip-off about a rave party taking place inside a house in a posh locality of Kharadi, crime branch of Pune Police conducted a raid at around 3 am. Apart from Pranjal Khewalkar, husband of Eknath's daughter Rohini Khandse, police said four men and two women were detained.

During the search, police found that people attending the party were consuming drugs, smoking hookah and alcohol. Among those present at the party were doctors and graduates, police said. The crime branch recovered drugs, hookah set-ups and liquor from the house.

Reacting to the incident, Khandse said it should be investigated whether there is any political motive behind the raid.

The move came amid the ongoing tussle between Khadse and BJP minister Girish Mahajan.

Khadse had earlier demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged honeytrap cases of some officials and ministers in the state. He claimed that the state government is trying suppress the issue as their ministers are involved in it.

Targeting Khadse over his son-in-law's involvement in the alleged rave party, Girish Mahajan today said, "I have no information about this. I was in Pandharpur and returned to Nashik late at night. I saw the news that Khadse's son-in-law was at a rave party. Khadse had earlier asked from where such a huge amount of drugs were coming and today his son-in-law was found at a rave party with drugs. The police are investigating the matter. He (Khadse) should have warned his son-in-law. His son-in-law is not a child who is suddenly picked him up at night and detained at the police station."

Hinting at a political conspiracy behind the police action, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the incident is a fallout of Khandse speaking against the BJP. "Eknath Khadse always attacks the BJP so is now paying the price," he said.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said a probe should be conducted to find out as to whether the police action is aimed at settling political scores.

"The truth will surely come to light in the police investigation and forensic tests regarding the alleged rave party case in Pune, but in the honeytrap case, it should also be examined whether this is being done to settle political scores against the family of Hon. Khadse Saheb, who has caused trouble for the government. If someone is guilty, legal action must certainly be taken, but if this is a political conspiracy, then it is extremely wrong and a sign that politics has sunk to a very low level," he wrote on his X handle.