Pune-Like Porsche Crash In Chandigarh Leaves One Dead, Two Seriously Injured

Chandigarh: A high-speed Porsche crashed into two Activa scooters in Sector-4, Chandigarh, late Monday night, resulting in the death of a youth and leaving two women seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the Porsche, allegedly driven at excessive speed, hit the scooters with such force that one Activa became stuck under the car and was dragged for several meters. The car then collided with an electric police, broke a traffic signboard, and finally crashed into a tree, police added.

The deceased, identified as Ankit from Nayagaon, was riding one of the Activas and died on the spot. The two women, Soni and Gurleen, who were riding the second Activa, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the PGI hospital, where their condition remains critical, police said.

Eyewitnesses described the crash as extremely loud, which awakened people from nearby houses. Some rushed to the scene to assist the victims. Police said that according to initial investigations, the Porsche is registered in the name of Sanjeev, a resident of Sector-21.

The police rushed to the spot and arrested the driver. A case has been registered against the driver for negligence, reckless driving and causing the fatal accident. Authorities are now working to determine if the driver was intoxicated or suffering from any mental distress at the time of the incident.

Eyewitnesses told the police that Porsce's speed was so high that it seemed uncontrollable. "The collision was so loud that people in the surrounding area were shaken awake," one witness said. Police have begun reviewing CCTV footage from the area to gather additional information and evidence.

The accident has also drawn comparisons to the similar high-speed Porsche crash in Pune in May 2024, where a 17-year-old boy killed two individuals while driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident caused nationwide outrage, particularly due to the driver's age and severity of the crash. Despite the tragic loss, the juvenile driver was granted bail with conditions, including a road safety essay and a program with the police.