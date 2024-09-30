Pune Glass Factory Accident Shatters Families Of Deceased Workers In Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): As four workers from Uttar Pradesh died after being crushed by a massive glass stock they were unloading from a truck in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday, tragedy has struck the families of the four deceased workers in Uttar Pradesh even as the heroic efforts of the Fire department officials are being hailed for saving the lives of two other workers.

The tragic mishap unfolded at a glass manufacturing unit located at Yevlewadi in Katraj area in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday at around 1:30 pm.



Tragedy Strikes Four Families In UP's Raebareli

All the four workers who lost their lives in the glass factory accident in Pune on Sunday were from Raebareli. Two workers were from Unchahar while one was from Salon and Maharajganj areas of Raebareli. After the postmortem, their bodies will reach the village by Monday evening. The tragic deaths of the workers have left their families in deep shock and grief with the family members inconsolable. Two of the deceased youths have been identified as Amit Kumar (30) son of Ramshankar, resident of Pure Bichian Majra Kandrawan village of Kotwali area and Vikas Kumar (25) son of Saryu, resident of Chhatauna Mariani village, Dharmendra Satyapal Kumar, resident of Salon, Ramchandra Kumar of Maharajganj area. The residence of the injured Jagatpal Santram Kumar and Monesar Koli was not immediately known.

Fire Dept Rescue Saves Two Precious Lives in Pune glass factory accident (ETV Bharat)



Fire Dept Rescue Saves Two Precious Lives

Meanwhile the rescue operation launched by the Pune Fire Department officials after the mishap helped save the lives of two workers injured in the accident.

Station Officer Samir Shaikh, while divulging further details, said that at around 1:30 to 2 pm on Sunday, they received a distress call about the accident after which a rescue van and a crane was rushed to the spot.

“When we reached the spot, we found that six workers were stuck under the massive cartons weighing 2-2.5 tons each. We immediately called a rescue van and a crane to the spot. We removed the cartons and took out the workers, two of whom were injured and four were critical. We immediately shifted them to the hospital,” Shaikh said.