ETV Bharat / state

Pune 'Drug Party' Raid: Seven Accused Remanded In Police Custody Till July 29

Pune: Seven persons arrested following a raid on a "drug party" in Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday were remanded in police custody till July 29 by a local court.

Pranjal Khewalkar, the husband of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse, was among those arrested from the party, where narcotics, hookah set ups and liquor were seized, police said.

The police's Crime Branch carried out the raid at a studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area at around 3:30am based on a tip-off about a rave party, an official said. While seeking custody of the accused, the prosecution told the court narcotic substances like cocaine and ganja were seized in the raid.

Custody of the accused was needed to find out the source and supply details of the contraband, the prosecution said. It also told court two of the seven persons held have prior criminal records.