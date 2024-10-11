Pune Cops Arrest One Suspect In Gang-Rape Case; Search On For Two Others

Pune: Police have arrested one of the three men accused of raping a 21-year-old woman on the outskirts of Pune city last week, a senior official said on Friday. The woman was allegedly raped by three men on Thursday (October 3) night in the Bopdev Ghar area where she had gone with a male friend.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said one suspect has been arrested for the gang-rape and a search was on for his two associates involved in the crime. The victim's male friend was also assaulted by the trio, police said earlier. Police had formed more than 60 teams to trace the suspects and declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on them.