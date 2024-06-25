Pune Bar Case: 2 Excise Officials Suspended; Liquor and Other Materials Seized

Pune: The Maharashtra excise department has suspended two of its inspector-rank officers for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a probe into violation of rules by a bar in Pune, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The official also said they have seized 241 litres of foreign liquor and other materials valued at Rs 3 lakh from the Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3, located on the Fergusson College Road here, and suspended the bar license. Pubs in the state's second-largest city have come into focus after a video, allegedly from L3, on Sunday showed some youth with a drug-like substance.
A police probe into the viral video has led to the arrest of eight persons, including an event organiser, and the suspension of four police personnel after the L3 bar was found operating beyond the permissible time limit. Besides, the excise department has arrested six waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting norms related to serving liquor and its stock.
According to the police, the bar was operating till 5 am on Sunday and liquor was being sold beyond the permissible time limit. Bars and pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open till 1.30 am. An official on Tuesday said 14 regular squads and three special squads of excise personnel have been set up to check the illegal manufacturing of alcohol, its transportation and sale in Pune district.
"The state excise commissioner has suspended an inspector and a sub-inspector rank officer of the department for dereliction of duty in the case related to the Liquid Leisure Lounge," Excise Superintendent, Pune division, Charansingh Rajput told PTI.