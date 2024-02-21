Pulwama: Branch Manager Flees with Rs 33 Lakh; Police Launch Probe

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): A bank manager in the Tral area of South Kashmir has allegedly fled with the money of a bank customer by forging signatures. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation. The incident took place at the Lurgam branch of the Elaquai Dehati Bank, which was shifted to Tral Bus Stand a few years back.

According to preliminary information, the branch manager, identified as Mujtaba Alam, son of Mohammad Nazir, a native of Bihar, withdrew Rs 33 lakh by forging signatures.

As per sources, the bank officials as well as other customers have been trying to contact him, but the manager has absconded. His act of betrayal was discovered on February 21, though he has been missing since February 17.

Promptly, the police filed a complaint under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (if public servants, bankers, merchants, factors, attorneys, or agents commit a criminal breach of trust), initiating a manhunt for the manager who had absconded.

"We have registered a case in FIR number 13/2024 at police station Tral and efforts are on to arrest the accused,” said a police official. SSP Awantipora, Ijaz Zargar told ETV Bharat, that a special team has been formed to nab the absconding branch manager. "We are hopeful of arresting the culprit soon," he added.