2019 Pulwama Attack Undertrial Dies In Jammu Hospital

Srinagar: A 27-year-old undertrial prisoner accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack case, died of alleged cardiac arrest during treatment in a Jammu hospital, his family said on Tuesday.

The deceased Bilal Ahmad Kuchay, a native of Hajibal village in Pulwama district, suffered kidney failure last month while in Kishtwar district jail. A week ago, he was admitted to the Government Medical College, Jammu, where he breathed his last on Monday evening, his younger brother Younis Ahmad Kuchay told ETV Bharat.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bilal, a timber trader, in July 2020, a few months after his marriage. The probe agency accused him of providing logistic support to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants, who had planned the 2019 Pulwama attack on the CRPF convoy, which killed 40 paramilitary personnel.

In August 2020, the NIA issued a 13,800-page chargesheet against the 19 accused in the Pulwama attack case including JeM chief Masood Azhar and other members. It arrested seven of them so far including Bilal. The remaining suspects are either absconding or have been killed in encounters.