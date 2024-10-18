Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Slams BJP Government Over Pulwama Attack

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP saying it is using the Pulwama attack for political gain.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha said, "Preparations have been finalised as far as Mahavikas Aghadi is concerned for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. Today, discussions regarding seat allocation are set to take place with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, the Pulwama attack was a vote jihad."

Raut raised serious questions about the Pulwama terror attack. "Was the attack staged with the aim of winning elections? Was there a plot to sacrifice 40 jawans for political gain? We repeatedly tried to raise such questions at the time, but the ruling party (BJP) silenced us and branded us as 'traitors'," he said.

"They only needed five aircraft, but these were not provided. I informed the Prime Minister the same evening that Pulwama happened due to our mistake. If we had provided the aircraft, this would not have occurred. But he asked me to remain silent," Raut claimed.

Meanwhile, discussions within the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition are ongoing regarding seat allocation for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. Raut also made a pointed remark about the Congress leadership in Maharashtra, stating that the current leaders are not competent to make decisions regarding seat allocation.

He indicated that he would be discussing the issue with Rahul Gandhi directly. Raut emphasised the urgency of finalising seat allocation, stating that the Mahavikas Aghadi must speed up the process.

"If the Congress decision is taken at the state level, seat allocation will move faster. There are some seats where the process is stuck, but a solution will be found. We have agreed on 200 seats. Although state leaders struggle to make decisions, we know how to fight against the BJP," he added.