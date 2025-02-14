ETV Bharat / state

Pulwama Attack: CRPF Remembers 40 Slain Soldiers On Sixth Anniversary

Jammu: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Friday paid solemn tributes to the 40 slain soldiers of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, marking the sixth anniversary of one of the deadliest assaults on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

February 14, 2025 marks six years of the deadly Pulwama suicide attack that claimed the lives of 40 on-duty CRPF personnel. In 2019, a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF troopers along the Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44).

The attack claimed the lives of 40 troopers and over 35 were injured in what was one of the most gruesome terror attacks on CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir.