Pulwama Attack: CRPF Remembers 40 Slain Soldiers On Sixth Anniversary

Jammu: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Friday paid solemn tributes to the 40 slain soldiers of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, marking the sixth anniversary of one of the deadliest assaults on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
February 14, 2025 marks six years of the deadly Pulwama suicide attack that claimed the lives of 40 on-duty CRPF personnel. In 2019, a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF troopers along the Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44).
The attack claimed the lives of 40 troopers and over 35 were injured in what was one of the most gruesome terror attacks on CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir.
A poignant ceremony organised by the CRPF’s 76th Battalion in Jammu today saw floral wreaths laid at a memorial, with a special homage to five jawans from the battalion who lost their lives in the attack. CRPF personnel observed a moment of silence and vowed to uphold the martyrs’ legacy of courage. “Future generations will never forget their supreme sacrifice,” stated a CRPF Jawan during the event.
On February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy transporting 2,500 personnel on the NH-44 in Letpora, Pulwama of south Kashmir. The blast, which targeted a bus in the 78-vehicle convoy, claimed 40 lives and left the nation in shock.
