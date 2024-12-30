ETV Bharat / state

AAP's Pre-Poll Promise: Rs 18,000 Monthly Allowance for Temple Priests And Granthis Of Gurdwaras

AAP supremo Kejriwal promised monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for temple priests and granthis ahead of Delhi Assembly elections under Pujari Granthi Samman Scheme.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal (Aam Aadmi Party)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his party would launch a 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' if it gets re-elected in Delhi, promising a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras.

The announcement comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with AAP seeking to retain power for a fourth consecutive term. "Pujaris and granthis are an important part of our society, but they are often a neglected section.

For the first time in the country, we are introducing a scheme to support them, under which they will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000," Kejriwal said, adding, registration for the scheme will start tomorrow. He also said he would visit the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place on Tuesday to oversee the registration process for priests there.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited and is published from a syndicated feed.)

