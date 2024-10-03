ETV Bharat / state

Puja Pandal Set Up In Ayodhya Ram Temple Theme In Jharkhand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 3, 2024

A puja pandal designed to resemble the Ayodhya Shri Ram Temple has been set up at the old assembly ground in Ranchi. At least 100 artists from Bengal have been working on the pandal for the past one and a half months.

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The festive spirit of Navratri has kicked off with Kalash Sthapana on Thursday, marking the beginning of nine days of celebrations dedicated to Goddess Durga. This year, the enthusiasm of the devotees is evident from day one, indicating that Durgaotsav will be celebrated across Jharkhand. One of the main attractions is the Puja pandal at the old assembly ground in Ranchi.

The Puja pandal resembles the Ayodhya Shri Ram Temple for devotees. The Shri Ramlala Puja Committee, which spearheaded the construction, invested approximately Rs one crore in its formation. Ashok Chaudhary, President of the Puja Committee, shared that the inspiration came from his recent visit to the Ayodhya Shri Ram Temple, which they sought to replicate in a grand form for this year’s celebration.

Upon entering the pandal, devotees will be greeted by a towering 28-foot 3D statue of Hanuman, followed by a depiction of Lord Shri Ram, and the grand representation of Goddess Durga inside the pandal. The 3D Hanuman statue can be seen from any corner of the ground. According to Ashok Chaudhary, the entire structure is made from fiber to ensure it withstands rain and strong winds.

At least 100 artists from Bengal have been working on the pandal for the past one and a half months. The pandal will officially open on October 5 at 5 pm, allowing devotees to visit and offer their prayers. In addition to the religious aspects, special arrangements have been made for entertainment within the pandal premises. Attractions like various swings and numerous stalls have been set up to ensure a lively atmosphere for children and devotees.

