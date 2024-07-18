ETV Bharat / state

Land Dispute Case: IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Arrested

Mahad/Pune (Maharashtra): Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar was arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly threatening a few farmers by brandishing a gun over a land dispute, officials said.

"Manorama Khedkar was arrested from Mahad in Raigad district and is being brought to Pune where," Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Pankaj Deshmukh, said.

Manorama and some of her associates were apprehended from Parvati Niwas, a homestay from Hirakni Wadi in Pachad of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a Pune Police official said. It has been reported that Manorama came here at around 10 pm last night. Her details had been entered in the register of the homestay.

At around 2 am, a team of Pune Rural Police arrived at Pachad, a sub-divisional police officer of Mahad, Shankar Kale told ETV Bharat. Kale said that the Pune Rural Police team informed the Mahad Taluka Police Station about Manorama's arrest at around 9 am today.