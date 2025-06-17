ETV Bharat / state

Puducherry Statehood: CM Rangasamy Seeks VP's Intervention

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has presented a memorandum to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, requesting statehood for the Union Territory. Dhankar is on an official visit to Puducherry to participate in functions at JIPMER and Pondicherry Central University. During a meeting with the VP on Monday, Rangasamy stated that successive elected governments, irrespective of their political parties, have time and again impressed upon the Centre for the need for statehood.

The territorial Assembly had also adopted resolutions with the unanimous support of all political parties and more importantly the people of Puducherry for statehood, he pointed out in the memorandum. The CM emphasised that the elected government of the Union Territory is a limited government, not by the Constitution but by the decades-old law of the Parliament, through the Government of Union Territories Act of 1963 which is still in force.

He stated in the memorandum that even though the government is elected democratically with a Council of Ministers and an assembly, it is unable to function and execute various developmental activities quickly because of a lack of powers at the level of the Council of Ministers.

He also brought to the notice of the vice president that Puducherry is currently not included in the Finance Commission on the ground, resulting in improper devolution of funds for development.