Puducherry Auto Driver Returns iPhone Lost By Nepalese Tourist

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

An honest auto driver returned an iPhone which was lost by a Nepalese tourist in his auto. The auto driver was helped by fellow auto drivers and the woman thanked them for their gesture.

Auto driver Srinivasan returns the iPhone to a tourist from Nepal
Auto driver Srinivasan returns the iPhone to a tourist from Nepal (ANI)

Puducherry: A tourist from Nepal, who came to Puducherry on a trip, lost her expensive Apple iPhone in the auto, and the auto driver found it and returned it to her.

There is an auto stand at Puducherry Chetty Theru-Mishin Road junction. A female tourist from Nepal, who came in the auto of Srinivasan here, forgot her Apple iPhone and left it in the auto.

Srinivasan, the auto driver who spotted the Apple iPhone in his auto, immediately went to the hostel where he had dropped the passenger. But the tourist was not there.

Srinivasan contacted the cell phone numbers he was given in the hostel and told the woman that she had left the iPhone in his car. The woman said that she had left for the city and the bus she was travelling in was going to the East Coast Road.

Srinivasan said that he was coming to hand over the Apple iPhone. Srinivasan, who went to the Shivaji statue area with some fellow auto drivers, stopped the bus in which the Nepali woman tourist was travelling and handed over her cell phone. After receiving the cell phone, the woman thanked Srinivasan profusely and left.

The auto drivers who worked with Srinivasan in trying to return the missing iPhone said, "We only thought seriously about handing over the missing item, we didn't even know the girl's name properly."

After fellow auto drivers who took a video of the incident posted it on the internet, several people showered praises for the service of the auto drivers including Srinivasan and his honesty.

