ETV Bharat / state

Puducherry Auto Driver Returns iPhone Lost By Nepalese Tourist

Puducherry: A tourist from Nepal, who came to Puducherry on a trip, lost her expensive Apple iPhone in the auto, and the auto driver found it and returned it to her.

There is an auto stand at Puducherry Chetty Theru-Mishin Road junction. A female tourist from Nepal, who came in the auto of Srinivasan here, forgot her Apple iPhone and left it in the auto.

Srinivasan, the auto driver who spotted the Apple iPhone in his auto, immediately went to the hostel where he had dropped the passenger. But the tourist was not there.

Srinivasan contacted the cell phone numbers he was given in the hostel and told the woman that she had left the iPhone in his car. The woman said that she had left for the city and the bus she was travelling in was going to the East Coast Road.