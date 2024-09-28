Nanded (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, more than a hundred people were affected following poisoning in drinking water supplied through public supply Nerli, a village near Nanded in Maharashtra on Friday night.

Drinking water is being supplied in the village from the public water supply tank. Initially, there were a few complaints of difficulties including dizziness and headache from the locals. The number of complaints kept on increasing with more than a hundred locals including children complaining on Friday night.

Public Water Supply Turns Poisonous In Maharashtra's Nanded, More Than 100 Hospitalised (ETV Bharat)

With the number of affected locals increasing, a team from the health department is camping in the village. The locals who come with complaints are examined and treated immediately. Patients with serious difficulties are sent to the hospital for further treatment. The doctors told us that water from public taps was contaminated. Meanwhile, the Health Department has sent water samples to the laboratory for testing. Medical officials confirmed that the poisoning was due to drinking water.

The water supply tank has been stopped following the incident and efforts are being taken to clean the the tank.

Nerli Gram Panchayat's water purification project has been lying dormant for the past five years, and to make matters worse, the water supply pipeline is also severely damaged. This has led to contaminated water from drains mixing with the water supply, resulting in contaminated water reaching residents' homes and causing poisoning.