Public Pressure Mounts As Jammu Kashmir Legislators Lack Constituency Funds For Works

Srinagar: Legislators in Jammu and Kashmir are grappling with mounting public pressure as the delay in disbursing Constituency Development Funds (CDF) has hampered their public relations.

Over two months after the 90 legislators—comprising both the ruling National Conference and the Opposition parties—took their oaths, the CDF remain yet to be disbursed, leaving the elected representatives in a challenging position to meet the growing demands in their constituencies.

Several legislators from both Kashmir and Jammu regions expressed their concerns to ETV Bharat, citing helplessness due to the absence of funds. A ruling party MLA explained that the CDF is typically allocated soon after the election to the Legislative Assembly. However, this time, the delay has left legislators unable to address long-pending issues in their constituencies.

“People have high expectations from us, especially since many public works have been delayed for over a decade,” the MLA said citing an instance of a graveyard fence.

“I have received nearly 200 calls about the fence from people but I am unable to resolve the grievance. While I have managed pressing issues like repairing damaged transformers after requesting officers and engineers, I am not satisfied with this procedure. We are supposed to serve the people but hum kisko apni daad faryaad kahenge [whom can we complain to]?”

A first-time legislator added that while the public demands swift action, the lack of funds has left them powerless to provide immediate relief.