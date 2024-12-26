Public Pressure Mounts As Jammu Kashmir Legislators Lack Constituency Funds For Works

Srinagar: Legislators in Jammu and Kashmir are grappling with mounting public pressure as the delay in disbursing Constituency Development Funds (CDF) has hampered their public relations.
Over two months after the 90 legislators—comprising both the ruling National Conference and the Opposition parties—took their oaths, the CDF remain yet to be disbursed, leaving the elected representatives in a challenging position to meet the growing demands in their constituencies.
Several legislators from both Kashmir and Jammu regions expressed their concerns to ETV Bharat, citing helplessness due to the absence of funds. A ruling party MLA explained that the CDF is typically allocated soon after the election to the Legislative Assembly. However, this time, the delay has left legislators unable to address long-pending issues in their constituencies.
“People have high expectations from us, especially since many public works have been delayed for over a decade,” the MLA said citing an instance of a graveyard fence.
“I have received nearly 200 calls about the fence from people but I am unable to resolve the grievance. While I have managed pressing issues like repairing damaged transformers after requesting officers and engineers, I am not satisfied with this procedure. We are supposed to serve the people but hum kisko apni daad faryaad kahenge [whom can we complain to]?”
A first-time legislator added that while the public demands swift action, the lack of funds has left them powerless to provide immediate relief.
In the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, legislators were provided with Rs 3 crore annually as CDF in three instalments. These funds, managed by district development commissioners, were used for public works such as road extensions, park development, and fencing projects on the recommendations of the concerned MLA. However, in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, the situation has changed following the Reorganisation Act, 2019.
Section 31 of the Act empowers the Legislative Assembly to determine the salaries and allowances of MLAs. Until such legislation is enacted, this responsibility lies with the Lieutenant Governor.
The MLAs would draw Rs 1.6 lakh as monthly perks comprising a salary of Rs 80,000 and other allowances. But a senior legislator disclosed that salaries, allowances and privileges—including government accommodations—have also not been allocated so far.
"This is unprecedented in my political career,” said one MLA, who has served in the Legislative Assembly four times. “We have nothing to show to the people. Even basic facilities like official vehicles are outdated though a few new ones have been allocated recently.”
J&K Director of J&K Motor Garages Tahir Malik confirmed that new SUVs, costing Rs 14.85 crore, have been delivered to legislators. These vehicles replace bulletproof ones previously provided by the J&K Police, which no longer handles such responsibilities in the UT.
A senior government official said that the Legislative Assembly Speaker has formally written to the J&K government, seeking clarification on the legal provisions governing MLA salaries. Sources confirmed that the letter has been forwarded to the administrative secretary of the Law Department. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather was unavailable for comment.
