Public Outreach Amid Anti-Naxal Offensive: Collector Treks 5 KM To Remote Chhattisgarh Village To Meet Locals

The Collector praised the soldiers deployed in the Banguli Security Camp, saying, "We salute your courage. You live here under very difficult conditions. You are standing here day and night to protect the people from Naxalites. No amount of praise is enough for this”. The Collector also interacted with the locals and said that development work will soon be expedited there.

Bijapur Collector Sambit Mishra, accompanied by officers visited Banguli village on Saturday to review development work being undertaken there. The Collector took stock of the development work being carried out under the Niyyad Nellanar Scheme. The Collector first visited the Banguli Security Camp. To reach Banguli village and the camp, the Collector and officers had to endure dangerous tractor and bike rides. First, the team crossed the Indravati River on bikes and then rode a tractor to reach the village. The Collector and officers also had to cover a distance of approximately 5 kilometers on foot.

Bijapur: Amid the security forces' onslaught against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, Bijapur Collector, Sambit Mishra along with a team of officials visited a far off village in the Naxal affected district to inform the locals about various welfare schemes of the government.

Villagers' suggestions to Collector

The Collector also discussed development work with the villagers. He asked them what problems they face in their village that they would like to address. The villagers raised several issues with the Collector with regard to the dearth of developmental activities and basic amenities. The Collector assured them that all their needs would be met as soon as possible with government support. The Collector said that development work will be carried out keeping in mind the needs of the people living across the Indravati River.

“We are soon going to increase basic amenities like education, health, and roads in this area. We will prioritize the construction of a road to the village. We will raise any demands you have at the government level. We also praise the soldiers living in the camp. We salute your service to the nation under these difficult circumstances,” Mishra told the locals.

Bijapur Collector, Sambit Mishra(C) interacts with locals during public outreach at Banguli village (ETV Bharat)

A team of officers including the CEO of the Janpad Panchayat, the Tehsildar, officials from various departments, and the PRO of the Janpad Panchayat, Bhairamgarh, were present during the visit to the Banguli security camp. The Collector's personal visit to remote areas like Banguli was well-received by the villagers. It has instilled confidence in them that their villages will soon see a change.

Chhattisgarh Govt's Onslaught Against Naxalites

According to data, since January 1, 2025, security forces in Bijapur district have arrested 421 Maoists while another 410 have surrendered and 137 killed in encounters. Taken together with 2024’s figures, a total of 924 arrests, 599 surrenders, and 195 killings have been recorded in just under two years as per the data.