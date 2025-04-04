PUBG Tragedy In Bihar: Youth Kills Self After Quarrel With Wife Over Online Gaming Addiction

Patna: Of late, online gaming addiction has increasingly become a concern, because of its tragic outcomes. Not only is it affecting the younger generation, but the menace has spread its tentacles to disturb even the marital relationships, as was the recent case in Patna, where a 25-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide following a heated argument with his wife over his obsession with mobile game PUBG.

Victim Vikash Kumar, a resident of Delhi, tied the knot with Manita Kumari just a year ago. Since then, both of them had been living in a rented house under ​​​​Agamkuan police station limits of ​​​​Patna, Bihar.

According to the police and neighbours, over the last few months, Vikash was seen spending most of his time playing PUBG, trying to earn money through the game. However, his wife repeatedly advised him to quit the game and look for a job, but he did not listen.

Things turned drastic Wednesday night when a heated argument ensued between the couple over PUBG. Manita, while going to her aunt's house for the Chhath festival, asked Vikash not to waste his time playing the game. When Manita left, an enraged Vikash allegedly ended his life. He was rushed to the hospital but doctors there declared him brought dead.

Vikash's family members, who stay in Delhi, were immediately informed about the incident. Manita's family members also reached the spot. Manita is still in shock over her husband's demise.

"No injury marks were found on the body and no suicide note has been recovered. Police have recorded the statements of the victim's wife and his neighbours. Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the suicide was linked to gaming addiction and a consequent family discord," said Neeraj Kumar Pandey, Police Station incharge of Agamkuan.

Neighbour Shakeela Devi revealed that Vikash was always busy playing games on his mobile phone. "Not only this, he also placed bets while playing. His wife often used to forbid him but he did not listen," she said.

Speaking to media, Sub-Inspector Ramayan Singh stated, "As soon as we received the information about the suicide, we rushed to the spot. The body was recovered and sent to NMCH for postmortem. During inquiry, it was found that the youth was addicted to mobile games, because of which he always used to have arguments with his wife. However, we are investigating the matter to ascertain the real reason behind the incident."

What Doc Said On Mobile Addiction

Dr Amit Kumar from Motihari raised concerns over increasing problems related to mobile and online gaming, particularly among children and youth. "In such a situation, parents should keep an eye on children and their online activities. To reduce screen time, mobile phones should be given only when necessary. Online addiction proves fatal at times, with teenagers often falling prey," he cautioned.

Here are some helplines who are always ready to support those in distress.

Sneha Foundation Helpline Number- 04424640050 (available 24x7)

JeevanAastha Helpline - 18002333330

Telemanus Helpline Number- 1800914416

iCall, TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences)- 9152987821

Email- icall@tiss.edu

Facebook- iCALL Psychosocial Helpline

Ex- @iCALLhelpline

NIMH Helpline: 988

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).