PTI Recruitment Scam: Case Filed Against JS University & 202 Candidates After Rajasthan SOG Busts Fake Degree Racket

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has exposed a major scam in the recruitment of Physical Training Instructors (PTI) held here in 2022, in which hundreds of candidates allegedly used fake degress to avail government jobs.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that more than 200 candidates used fake BPEd degrees from JS University in Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh, to apply for and even secure the government jobs.

SOG Additional Director General VK Singh informed that a case has been registered against the management of JS University and 202 candidates allegedly involved in the scam. Of these, 36 candidates were already facing cases related to fake degrees or sending dummy candidates in place of themselves for the exam.

Investigation further revealed that more than 2,000 candidates had applied for PTI Recruitment 2022 using degrees from JS University, at a time when the varsity has been authorised to admit only 100 BPEd students every year since 2017. Since only degrees obtained before September 25, 2022, were considered valid for this recruitment, no more than 400 genuine degrees should have existed, indicating that a large number of degrees were issued backdated.

Server Data Confirms Tampering

When SOG examined JS University's official server logs, shocking details emerged. Of the 203 scrutinised candidates, only one candidate's mark sheet was printed during the valid academic session. The rest were printed much later, mostly after June 2022, during or just before the recruitment process. In fact, many mark sheets were printed in October 2022, right before the document verification process, which suggested intentional backdating and manipulation, sources said.

The SOG also found 25 candidates who initially mentioned a BPEd degree from another university in their application but submitted degrees from JS University after getting selected. In 26 cases, the academic session declared at the time of application did not match the session on their submitted mark sheets. Moreover, 43 candidates had degrees dated after September 25, 2022, even though the recruitment notification clearly stated that only degrees obtained on or before that date would be accepted.

Other Universities Under Scrutiny

The SOG officials also found irregularities in degrees issued by other universities, including William Carey University in Meghalaya, Kalinga University in Chhattisgarh and Sabarmati University in Gujarat. A detailed investigation is underway to gather more evidence on the alleged large-scale fraud which has raised serious concerns over use of illegal means to secure government jobs.

SOG officials said they have intensified probe to identify the brokers involved in this fake degree racket and bust the entire network behind this scam.