SOG Arrests Teacher For Submitting Fake Documents In Jaipur

Jaipur: Acting against candidates of PTI Recruitment 2022, who submitted fake documents, the Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG) has arrested a teacher, who allegedly forwarded a fraudulent certificate and marksheet. Her husband and a colleague have already been arrested on similar charges.

The accused, Suman, a resident of Rajgarh in Rajasthan's Churu district, was employed as a third-grade physical education teacher in the Government Higher Primary School of Soniana village in Rajsamand district.

SOG ADG VK Singh said Suman was detained by the Udaipur team of SOG with the help of Rajsamand Police on charges of obtaining a BPEd degree and marksheet in a fraudulent manner and bagging the job on the basis of fake documents. After bringing Suman to Jaipur and interrogating her, SOG arrested her.

Her husband, Mandeep Kumar, was working in the Directorate of Education, Bikaner and her colleague, Jagdish Saran was the secretary of Tug of War Federation in Rajasthan. Both Mandeep and Jagdish are currently in jail.

The ADG said that investigations so far have revealed that Suman got the job of PTI on the basis of fake BPEd degree and marksheet. Along with this, she has also obtained certificates of Taekwondo and Tug of War sports. On the basis of these certificates, she was selected as teacher from the outstanding players' quota.

Meanwhile in the investigations of the 'paper leak' case of SI recruitment, SOG has arrested a teacher, Lokesh, and a female supervisor, Vimala Vishnoi.

Lokesh was arrested from Dausa and Vimala from Dhorimanna in Barmer district. Investigation has revealed that both were involved in the paper leak case. They had absconded after SOG tightened its grip on the SI recruitment case. The SOG is now investigating as to how both of them got recruited.