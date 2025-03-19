ETV Bharat / state

Provident Fund Scam: Top Officers Among 61 Booked In Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh: At least 61 officers and employees of the Uttar Pradesh education department, including 11 district basic education officers or BSAs, have been booked for the General Provident Fund (GPF) scam in the education department.

A case was filed at Banna Devi Police Station on Tuesday in an official complaint by Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh, a BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari), following a departmental probe into the fraudulent transactions. It was headed by the additional chief secretary of Basic Education, who submitted the report last month.

The accused included 11 BSAs, finance and accounts officers, block education officers, GPF desk assistants, and other non-teaching staff. They had served in various capacities in Aligarh between 2003 and 2013, with the probe focusing on 30 Block Education Officers and other personnel from that period.

The Scam Uncovered

The fraud involved the creation of dummy GPF accounts in the names of 520 teachers between 2003 and 2013. A total of Rs 4 crore 92 lakh 39 thousand 749 was transacted through these accounts without the permission of the affected teachers, who had neither contributed to nor monitored their accounts.

The accused officers and employees also allegedly withdrew the embezzled funds through these dummy accounts and used the money for personal purposes.