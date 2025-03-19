Provident Fund Scam: Top Officers Among 61 Booked In Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh: At least 61 officers and employees of the Uttar Pradesh education department, including 11 district basic education officers or BSAs, have been booked for the General Provident Fund (GPF) scam in the education department.
A case was filed at Banna Devi Police Station on Tuesday in an official complaint by Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh, a BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari), following a departmental probe into the fraudulent transactions. It was headed by the additional chief secretary of Basic Education, who submitted the report last month.
The accused included 11 BSAs, finance and accounts officers, block education officers, GPF desk assistants, and other non-teaching staff. They had served in various capacities in Aligarh between 2003 and 2013, with the probe focusing on 30 Block Education Officers and other personnel from that period.
The Scam Uncovered
The fraud involved the creation of dummy GPF accounts in the names of 520 teachers between 2003 and 2013. A total of Rs 4 crore 92 lakh 39 thousand 749 was transacted through these accounts without the permission of the affected teachers, who had neither contributed to nor monitored their accounts.
The accused officers and employees also allegedly withdrew the embezzled funds through these dummy accounts and used the money for personal purposes.
How the Scam Was Exposed
The scam came to light in 2022 when a sum of Rs 34 lakh was transferred 35 times to the account of Jagdish Prasad, a teacher from Tappal.
His objections triggered an investigation, which revealed several irregularities, including missing documents, unrecorded loan entries, and unreported payments. Subsequently, two clerks were immediately suspended.
Teachers' Union Raises Concern
Meanwhile, the teachers' union has expressed concern over the handling of the case. The National Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh Junior High School Teachers' Union, Dr Prashant Sharma, accused the administration of attempting to save its image.
“Our union has been highlighting the issue for some time and will continue to demand justice for the affected teachers. The union will keep pushing for the return of the GPF funds to the teachers,” he said.
