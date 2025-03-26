Provide Employment Instead of 'Saugat-e-Modi': Mayawati Slams BJP

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the BJP's announcement of sending Narendra Modi's "love message and gift" to minorities saying, arrangement should instead be made to provide employment and ensure their security.

Mayawati alleged that BJP's announcement to provide PM Modi's 'Saugat-e-Modi' (love message and gift) to 32 lakh poor minority families on festivals is aimed at fulfilling their political interest. She also questioned the benefit received from 'Saugat-e-Modi' since the minorities are worried about the safety of their lives, property and religion.

Taking to her X handle, the BSP supremo wrote, "BJP's announcement to send PM's 'love message and gift' in the form of 'Saugat-e-Modi' to 32 lakh poor minority families on Eid, Baisakhi, Good Friday, Easter is only their political interest. When Muslims and Bahujan Samaj are sad and worried about the safety of their lives, property and religion, then what is the benefit of this?"

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister pointed out that the minorities would have actually benefitted if permanent arrangements were made to remove poverty.

"Whereas it would have been better if the Central and State governments of BJP, instead of giving this gift of Modi to some poor families of Muslim and other religious minority communities, had made permanent arrangements for employment to remove their immense poverty, unemployment and backwardness etc. and also paid proper attention to their security," she tweeted.

The BJP is set to launch an outreach programme for Muslim, Sikh and Christian communities under which, festive kits, 'Saugat-e-Modi', will be distributed.