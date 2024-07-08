Protests Rock Lakshadweep As Authorities Go Ahead With Land Survey

Kalpeni: Violent protests were launched by the locals against the central government's move to survey land for developing tourism infrastructure in Lakshadweep's Kalpeni island on Monday.

The Dweep administration's decision to go ahead with the survey activities sparked unrest after police and revenue officials reached Kalpeni island today. The locals are at loggerheads with the administration over the Pandaram land issue.

Tension ensued as fishermen's sheds and oil storage facilities were demolished in northern Kalpeni. Two persons, including a woman, were injured in the incident.

The government is set to measure land, where people have been residing and cultivating for more than four decades. The Indian Reserve Battalion and the Island Police personnel, who arrived at Kalpeni Island today for the assessment of properties on Pandaram land, had to bow down in the face of strong public resistance.

Lakshadweep residents claimed that as per the agreement of 1884, the ownership of land was entitled to them and they have been holding the land for over 40 years. At the same time, the Dweep authorities claimed that it belonged to the government and started assessing the land for tourism infrastructure projects.

The giants in hospitality sector Indian Hotels Company Limited who own Taj Hotels also entered Lakshadweep to build their beach resorts in the islands. They have already started relevant survey work in Lakshadweep.

By relaxing certain provisions of the coastal regulation zone, the central government is providing all assistance to develop tourism infrastructure in Lakshadweep. With the support of NITI Ayog the hospitality developers are conducting surveys for the new projects.

"The survey is being conducted without any notice in the land of the people who have been living and farming here for more than four decades. The administration is going ahead with the survey despite the high court criticising the action of the Lakshadweep district collector. The people of the island are questioning the motive behind such an illegal survey. We are peace-loving people and the administration should allow us to live in peace," Dweep native and Congress leader MK Akbar said.

Allegations are being raised that the administration is taking the position of handing over more than 50 percent of the island's land to monopolies in the name of tourism. Although the High Court had severely criticised the action of the district collector of the island yesterday, the administration is going ahead with the survey.

Lakshadweep comprises 26 islands with only 10 inhabited islands. The hospitality developers aim to develop resorts and tourism infrastructure in these inhabited islands. Residents of Lakshadweep accused the administration of trying to displace them from their motherland.

