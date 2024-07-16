ETV Bharat / state

Protests Rock Jammu Against Killing Of Army Soldiers In Doda Encounter; Congress Alleges NDA's Failure To Contain Terrorism In J-K

Protests Rock Jammu Against Killing Of Army Soldiers In Doda Encounter (ETV Bharat)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Protests rocked Jammu on Tuesday as many social and political groups protested against Pakistan over the killing of four Indian Army soldiers in Doda Encounter on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee workers and leaders held a protest rally against the BJP-led Central government's alleged failure to check terrorism in the Union Territory. They also protested against Pakistan for "aiding and abetting" terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP led NDA government at the Centre for “failing to check terrorism” and demanded accountability.

Congress working president Raman balla said, “While Jammu had been relatively peaceful, these attacks indicate a resurgence of terrorism despite the government's assertions and hollow slogans”.

He blamed the BJP government and the LG administration for failing to halt the cycle of terrorist attacks and said, "These incidents have created a sense of fear among the populace. The government's anti-terrorism policies have failed and they are not fit to govern."