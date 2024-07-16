Protests Rock Jammu Against Killing Of Army Soldiers In Doda Encounter; Congress Alleges NDA's Failure To Contain Terrorism In J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Protests rocked Jammu on Tuesday as many social and political groups protested against Pakistan over the killing of four Indian Army soldiers in Doda Encounter on Monday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee workers and leaders held a protest rally against the BJP-led Central government's alleged failure to check terrorism in the Union Territory. They also protested against Pakistan for "aiding and abetting" terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP led NDA government at the Centre for “failing to check terrorism” and demanded accountability.
Congress working president Raman balla said, “While Jammu had been relatively peaceful, these attacks indicate a resurgence of terrorism despite the government's assertions and hollow slogans”.
He blamed the BJP government and the LG administration for failing to halt the cycle of terrorist attacks and said, "These incidents have created a sense of fear among the populace. The government's anti-terrorism policies have failed and they are not fit to govern."
On the other side Shiv Sena Dogra front workers assembled in Rani Park area of Jammu under the leadership of Shiv Sena Dogra front president Ashok Gupta and raised anti-Pakistan slogans and chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.
They also paid homage to the army soldiers killed in Monday's Doda encounter.
“Firstly, we are here to pay homage and tributes to the army personnel who laid down their lives for the nation. We stand with their families. We are ready to lay down our lives for these bravehearts defending the country,” Ashok Gupta told reporters.
Jammu west assembly movement president Sunil Dimple along with workers protested at new plot area and demanded “revenge for our Doda martyrs”. “Khoon ka badla khoon sey lengey(We will avenge blood with blood),” Dimple said.
Dimple said BJP was “sleeping while Pakistan has started proxy war and Jammu region has become the battlefield”.
Dimple appealed to the DGP and the security forces, to start “operation all out” for “elimination of ISI modules operating in Jammu and Kashmir and crush Pakistan guides in Jammu and Kashmir”.
Dimple demanded the resignation of the BJP led NDA government at the Centre and alleged “complete failure of BJP, NDA government”. He also demanded a special parliament session to discuss the rising terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir saying PM Modi, HM Amit Shah should reply in the parliament on the issue.