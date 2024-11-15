Protests Intensify In Rajasthan's Jahazpaur For Not Taking Action Against Stone Pelters

A bandh was observed in Jahazpur town, Rajasthan, on Friday in protest against the authorities concerned for not taking action against those who pelted stones at Lord Pitambar Shyam during the Jaljhulni Ekadashi procession two months ago
Jahazpur: Two months after stones were pelted at the palanquin of Lord Pitambar Shyam during the Jaljhulni Ekadashi procession, protests and calls for a bandh have intensified in Jahazpur. The incident, in which stones were hurled from a religious place at the procession, triggered widespread outrage among the local majority community.
In response, the Pitambar Shyam Sangharsh Samiti has been demanding strict action against those responsible for the attack, emphasising the need for justice. However, despite the passage of two months, no significant steps have been taken by authorities, leading to renewed protests.
On Thursday, the committee reiterated its demand for a prompt investigation and accountability for those responsible. In response to the lack of action, an indefinite shutdown of Jahazpur town was announced, with a protest march on Friday. The situation escalated further when eight individuals were arrested on Thursday on charges of disturbing peace, triggering large-scale protests outside the police station.
Gokul Khatik, convenor of the Sangharsh Samiti, confirmed that the committee initiated the movement on Thursday in support of the majority community’s demands. He called for unity and urged them to support the ongoing protests. As part of the movement, the committee has declared several days of closure and protests in the coming week.
On November 15, a bandh was observed in Jahazpur town on Friday. On November 16, the entire Jahazpur tehsil will observe a shutdown. The following day, November 17, a bandh was called in the Shahpura district. On November 18, there will be a joint bandh in both Shahpura and Bhilwara districts. Finally, on November 19, a bandh is planned for the Chittorgarh province.
In an attempt to maintain peace, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Arya urged the public in a video message to keep markets open, but his appeal was ignored. The market in Jahazpur remained shut on Friday in solidarity with the Sangharsh Samiti’s call, and a heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order.
The situation in Jahazpur remains tense as protests continue, with the local administration facing growing pressure to address the demands of the community.
