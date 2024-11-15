ETV Bharat / state

Protests Intensify In Rajasthan's Jahazpaur For Not Taking Action Against Stone Pelters

A bandh was observed in Jahazpur town, Rajasthan, on Friday in protest against the authorities concerned for not taking action against those who pelted stones at Lord Pitambar Shyam during the Jaljhulni Ekadashi procession two months ago ( ETV Bharat )

Jahazpur: Two months after stones were pelted at the palanquin of Lord Pitambar Shyam during the Jaljhulni Ekadashi procession, protests and calls for a bandh have intensified in Jahazpur. The incident, in which stones were hurled from a religious place at the procession, triggered widespread outrage among the local majority community.

In response, the Pitambar Shyam Sangharsh Samiti has been demanding strict action against those responsible for the attack, emphasising the need for justice. However, despite the passage of two months, no significant steps have been taken by authorities, leading to renewed protests.

On Thursday, the committee reiterated its demand for a prompt investigation and accountability for those responsible. In response to the lack of action, an indefinite shutdown of Jahazpur town was announced, with a protest march on Friday. The situation escalated further when eight individuals were arrested on Thursday on charges of disturbing peace, triggering large-scale protests outside the police station.

Gokul Khatik, convenor of the Sangharsh Samiti, confirmed that the committee initiated the movement on Thursday in support of the majority community’s demands. He called for unity and urged them to support the ongoing protests. As part of the movement, the committee has declared several days of closure and protests in the coming week.