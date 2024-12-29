ETV Bharat / state

Protests Held Against Abolition Of Nine Rajasthan Districts

Jaipur: Protests broke out on Sunday in the nine Rajasthan districts abolished by the BJP government. The state government on Saturday decided to dissolve nine of the 17 districts created by the previous Congress dispensation, saying they were neither practical nor in the public interest.

Three new divisions were also dissolved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The state will now only have seven divisions and 41 districts.

Following the decision to abolish the Anupgarh district, local BJP leaders submitted their resignations. On Sunday, the Bikaner-Sriganganagar national highway was blocked while protests were also held in the just-abolished Neem Ka Thana district.

Avinash Sharma of the Shahpura District Bachao Sangharsh Samiti said it was unanimously decided in a meeting that an effigy of Sharma would be burnt at the Trimurti Memorial on Monday.