Protests Erupt In Jammu Over Sambhal Killings, Ajmer Dargah Survey; Demonstrators Demand Justice For Victims

Protests erupted in Jammu over the Samnhal killings, with demonstrators demanding justice and opposing the proposed Ajmer Sharif Dargah survey as divisive and harmful.

Protesters demanding justice for Sambhal victims (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Jammu: Jammu witnessed large-scale protests on Friday as locals and activists expressed outrage over the recent killings in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, during a mosque survey protest. Protestors gathered at Sunjwan Jalalabad Chowk, demanding justice for the victims and action against those responsible for the civilian deaths.

Raising slogans and displaying placards, demonstrators condemned the killings and called for swift government intervention. Protesters also strongly opposed the proposed survey of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, terming it an attack on religious sentiments.

"Such actions create unnecessary divisions and disturb communal harmony. We demand the government halt this plan immediately," said one protester. Another protester said, "Five young men were killed in the protest in Sambhal. The Uttar Pradesh government must not try to divide the people there."

The gathering included leaders from various civil society groups who addressed the crowd, urging the Centre to ensure justice for the Sambhal victims and drop plans for the Ajmer Dargah survey. The protesters also stressed the need to maintain communal harmony and called for strict punishment for those responsible for the violence in Uttar Pradesh.

The Jammu Police maintained a heavy presence in and around the protest site, blocking demonstrators from proceeding towards the main road to prevent any escalation.

The killings in Sambhal and the proposed survey of Ajmer Sharif Dargah have sparked widespread protests across the country.

