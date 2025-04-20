ETV Bharat / state

Protests Against Waqf (Amendment) Act Will Continue Till It Is Withdrawn: Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owasis addresses a protest meeting against Waqf Act organised by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in Darussalam, in Hyderabad on Saturday ( PTI )

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act would continue till it is withdrawn.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMIPLB) at Darussalam, the AIMIM headquarters here, he said protests against the Act would continue, similar to the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws.

"You (PM Narendra Modi) will have to take back this law. The way our farmer brothers have shown the path, we will continue to agitate in the same way. Until the law is not withdrawn, there will be peaceful protests in the country," he said.