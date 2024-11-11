ETV Bharat / state

Protests Against Land Acquisition For 'Pharma Village' In Telangana Turns Violent

Hyderabad: Tension flared up in a village in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Monday after some villagers protesting the acquisition of their lands for a proposed 'pharma village' allegedly attacked the vehicles of the district authorities. The incident occurred in Lagacharla village during a public hearing on the proposed 'pharma village'.

Television visuals showed a group of locals raising slogans and arguing with District Collector Prateek Jain and other officials over the land acquisition issue. The Collector was surrounded by protesters but managed to board a vehicle. The crowd chased the officials' vehicles, pelting them with stones, and damaging the windows. The proposed 'pharma village' involves setting up pharmaceutical units in the area.