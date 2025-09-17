Protestors Take Out Mass Rally In Jorhat Seeking ST Status To Six Communities
Leaders warned that just like Congress was removed from power, the BJP could face the same consequences in the next election if demands remain unmet.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Jorhat: A massive nocturnal protest was taken out in Assam's Jorhat on Tuesday, with thousands of people carrying torches demanding Schedule Tribe (ST) status for six indigenous Assamese communities. The protest started from the historic Rajmao Pukhuripar and quickly turned into a powerful show of anger and unity. Slogans like 'Grant ST status to six communities', 'Scrap CAA and deport foreigners', and 'Down with false promises' filled the air as protestors voiced their growing frustration.
The administration deployed more than 1,000 police personnel to stop the protestors, but the massive crowd could not be contained. Although police were able to stop the protestors initially, the sheer number of participants broke through the barriers and marched across central Jorhat. However, the rally concluded peacefully at Rajmao Pukhuripar despite brief moments of tension between the protestors and police, and the overall situation remained under control.
Mohan Shaikia, central advisor of the Chutia Yuva Sanmilan, strongly criticised both the Central and the state governments for what he called "broken promises". "We strongly oppose the extension of the CAA deadline to 2024, which is being used to give shelter to illegal foreigners. The BJP government promised ST status to the six communities before the elections. That promise has completely failed," he added.
Calling Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "the most incompetent CM ever," Shaikia said, "If the government does not grant ST status before the 2026 Assembly election, these protests will only grow stronger."
The protest was organised by the National Indigenous People's Organisation and drew participation from various ethnic and student groups. Leaders warned the BJP that, just like the Congress was removed from power, they too could face the same consequences in the next election if the demands are not met.
Kumud Gogoi, executive president of the Tai Ahom Students' Union Central Committee, said, "If ST status is not granted before 2026, we will bring down this BJP government the same way we brought down Congress. That is why we say — we must get our tribal recognition before the next election."
Shaikia further accused the government of trying to suppress democratic voices. "The Chief Minister's tactics to silence us will never succeed. We will continue our movement and take our message to the masses. The people of Assam will hold the BJP accountable for their lies."
The demonstrators made it clear that if the long-standing demand for ST status is not fulfilled soon, it could have a serious impact on the political future of the ruling party in Assam. With the 2026 elections on the horizon, the voices of the indigenous communities are becoming louder and more organised.
