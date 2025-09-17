ETV Bharat / state

Protestors Take Out Mass Rally In Jorhat Seeking ST Status To Six Communities

Jorhat: A massive nocturnal protest was taken out in Assam's Jorhat on Tuesday, with thousands of people carrying torches demanding Schedule Tribe (ST) status for six indigenous Assamese communities. The protest started from the historic Rajmao Pukhuripar and quickly turned into a powerful show of anger and unity. Slogans like 'Grant ST status to six communities', 'Scrap CAA and deport foreigners', and 'Down with false promises' filled the air as protestors voiced their growing frustration.

The administration deployed more than 1,000 police personnel to stop the protestors, but the massive crowd could not be contained. Although police were able to stop the protestors initially, the sheer number of participants broke through the barriers and marched across central Jorhat. However, the rally concluded peacefully at Rajmao Pukhuripar despite brief moments of tension between the protestors and police, and the overall situation remained under control.

Mohan Shaikia, central advisor of the Chutia Yuva Sanmilan, strongly criticised both the Central and the state governments for what he called "broken promises". "We strongly oppose the extension of the CAA deadline to 2024, which is being used to give shelter to illegal foreigners. The BJP government promised ST status to the six communities before the elections. That promise has completely failed," he added.

Calling Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "the most incompetent CM ever," Shaikia said, "If the government does not grant ST status before the 2026 Assembly election, these protests will only grow stronger."