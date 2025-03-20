Protesting Farmers Eviction From Shambhu, Khanauri Borders: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protest

Chandigarh: Taking a major action against the agitating farmers who have been on a sit-in at Shambhu and Khanauri borders for about 13 months, the Punjab Police has removed the farmers from both the borders.
The Punjab Police has systematically cleared the protest sites at Shambhu and Khanauri borders by removing the barricades, vehicles and temporary structures. The farmers' tents were uprooted with bulldozers. About 800 farmers have been detained who include farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.
The Punjab Police had already prepared a strategy to clear the borders as part of which Internet services were suspended in the areas around Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The police started arresting farmers in Mohali around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. This action took place at a time when the seventh round of talks between the Central Government, Punjab Government and farmers' organizations was held in Chandigarh.
Immediately after this, the Punjab government detained prominent farmer leaders of the organization Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Sarwan Singh Pandher, Abhimanyu Kohar, Kaka Singh Kotra and others. In the meeting, it was said that the next round of talks would be held on May 4, but even before this, the Punjab government appeared in active mode and suddenly started detaining farmer leaders and farmers were chased away from their fronts. The operation of the Punjab Police on the Shambhu and Khanauri borders continued for several hours.
The police are on alert mode and are trying to open the road from today itself. As many as 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in this area and there is a ban on public movement in the area. Internet services have been shut down especially in the Khanauri border and nearby Sangrur and Patiala districts and farmer leader Dallewal, who is on a fast to death, has been admitted to a hospital in Jalandhar.
Farmers on the Shambhu and Khanauri borders have been on strike for the past 13 months. Let us revisit the start of the protest and what has happened so far.
February 13, 2024: Farmers left for Delhi. Police stopped them by erecting barricades at Shambhu and Khanauri borders. When the farmers were stopped from going to Delhi, the farmers started protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders over 12 demands including implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
- 21 February 2024: Farmers tried to go to Delhi again. During this, there was a clash between Haryana Police and farmers. During the clash with the police, Bathinda farmer Shubhkaran Singh died on the Khanauri border and the police arrested several farmers.
- March 10, 2024: Farmer Shubhkaran Singh's case reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
- March 16, 2024: The model code of conduct came into effect due to the Lok Sabha elections, but the farmers continued their strong front.
- April 1, 2024: The case of the death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh reached the Supreme Court.
- April 17, 2024: Farmers blocked the railway track demanding the release of arrested farmers.
- May 20, 2024: Farmers decided to move away from the railway line but the protest at the borders continued.
- July 10, 2024: The High Court ordered the Haryana government to open the Shambhu border within a week.
- July 16, 2024: Farmers held a meeting in Chandigarh and said that if the border opens, they will march towards Delhi again.
- July 22, 2024: The Haryana government sought time to present its case in the Supreme Court.
- July 24, 2024: Hearing held in the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked to maintain the status quo on the border.
- August 12, 2024: The Supreme Court orders the government not to open the Shambhu Border. Ambulance for senior citizens and girl students arranged.
- August 25, 2024: Meeting between farmers and Punjab and Haryana police officials on the opening of the Shambhu border failed.
- September 2, 2024: The Supreme Court forms a committee to open the Shambhu border.
- November 18, 2024: Farmers announce march towards Delhi on December 6.
- November 26, 2024: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was detained by Punjab Police began his fast unto death.
- December 6, 2024: Farmers tried to march on foot from Shambhu border towards Delhi. Haryana Police fired tear gas shells.
- December 8, 2024: Farmers tried to walk to Delhi for the second time. Haryana Police did not allow it. Farmers returned.
- December 14, 2024: Farmers tried to march towards Delhi for the fourth time. The march was postponed after being stopped by the Haryana Police.
- 30 December 2024: Punjab shuts down in support of farmers' movement. Buses and trains do not run.
- January 4, 2025: Kisan Mahapanchayat held at Khanauri border. Dallewal was brought in on a stretcher.
- January 9, 2025 Mahapanchayat in Moga: The United Kisan Morcha supported the movement.
- January 15, 2025: A group of 111 farmers wore black clothes and sat on a fast unto death at the Khanauri border in support of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.
- January 26, 2025: Tractor march was taken out by farmers across the country.
- February 12, 2025: On completion of one year, farmers held a Mahapanchayat at Khanauri border.
- February 14, 2025: First meeting with the Center, but inconclusive.
- February 22, 2025: The meeting of farmer leaders with the Center remained inconclusive.
- March 19, 2025 : The 7th Center-Farmer Talks remained inconclusive, Punjab Police detained Pandher-Dallewal and evacuated the borders.
Main demands of farmer organizations
A law should be made to guarantee the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price.
- The price should be fixed as per the report of Dr. Swaminathan Commission.
- The Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 should be repealed.
- Loans of farmers and farm laborers should be waived and pensions should be provided.
- The Land Acquisition Act 2013 should be re-enacted.
- The plunder of tribal lands should be stopped by implementing Schedule 5 of the Constitution.
- The perpetrators of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident should be punished.
- Free trade agreements should be banned.
- Families of farmers killed in farmers' agitation should be given compensation and government jobs
- Under MNREGA, 200 days of work should be provided every year and Rs 700 should be paid per day.
- Strict laws should be made against companies selling fake seeds, pesticides and fertilizers.
- A national commission should be formed for chilli, turmeric and other spices.
