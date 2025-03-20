ETV Bharat / state

Protesting Farmers Eviction From Shambhu, Khanauri Borders: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protest

Chandigarh: Taking a major action against the agitating farmers who have been on a sit-in at Shambhu and Khanauri borders for about 13 months, the Punjab Police has removed the farmers from both the borders.

The Punjab Police has systematically cleared the protest sites at Shambhu and Khanauri borders by removing the barricades, vehicles and temporary structures. The farmers' tents were uprooted with bulldozers. About 800 farmers have been detained who include farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

The Punjab Police had already prepared a strategy to clear the borders as part of which Internet services were suspended in the areas around Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The police started arresting farmers in Mohali around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. This action took place at a time when the seventh round of talks between the Central Government, Punjab Government and farmers' organizations was held in Chandigarh.

Immediately after this, the Punjab government detained prominent farmer leaders of the organization Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Sarwan Singh Pandher, Abhimanyu Kohar, Kaka Singh Kotra and others. In the meeting, it was said that the next round of talks would be held on May 4, but even before this, the Punjab government appeared in active mode and suddenly started detaining farmer leaders and farmers were chased away from their fronts. The operation of the Punjab Police on the Shambhu and Khanauri borders continued for several hours.