Protesters Raise Slogans Against Tushar Gandhi In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A group of men have raised slogans against Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, near here, urging him to withdraw a statement he had reportedly made against the RSS, police said.

A small group of people allegedly linked to the Sangh Parivar raised slogans against Tushar Gandhi at the end of a function he attended in Neyyattinkara on Wednesday evening, police added.

No case has been registered in connection with the matter, they said.

Tushar Gandhi arrived in Neyyatinkara to unveil the statue of the late Gandhian P Gopinathan Nair.

In his speech, he reportedly stated that cancer had crippled the country’s soul and accused the Sangh Parivar of spreading it.

Visuals aired by TV channels showed a group of men raising slogans urging Tushar Gandhi to withdraw his statement. They were RSS and BJP workers and they were demanding that Tushar Gandhi withdraw his statement, according to the TV channels.