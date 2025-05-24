ETV Bharat / state

Protest Rallies In Manipur Over 'Removal' Of State's Name From Govt Bus

Rallyists raised slogans in Imphal West and Imphal East districts over alleged removal of the state's name from a government bus earlier in the week.

Meira Paibis of Khurai take out a meira (torch) rally in solidarity with the 48-hour statewide strike called by COCOMI to protest the removal of Manipur’s name from a state bus, in Imphal East on May 23, 2025.
Meira Paibis of Khurai take out a meira (torch) rally in solidarity with the 48-hour statewide strike called by COCOMI to protest the removal of Manipur’s name from a state bus, in Imphal East on May 23, 2025. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 24, 2025 at 8:02 AM IST

1 Min Read

Imphal: Protesters took out rallies in Manipur’s Imphal West and Imphal East districts on Friday evening over the alleged removal of the state's name from a government bus earlier in the week.

At Chingmeirong in Imphal West, the rallyists raised slogans and attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan, but were stopped by security forces, officials said. Similar protest marches, including formation of human chains, were organised at Kongba, Lamlong in Imphal East.

"The recent incident involving journalists on a bus has clearly shown that top officials in the state have no understanding of the historical and cultural legacy of Manipur,” one of the protesters claimed.

Security forces had allegedly stopped a state-run bus carrying journalists to cover the ‘Shirui Lily’ festival in Ukhrul district on Tuesday, and forced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) staffers to conceal the state's name written on the windshield with a white paper.

A 48-hour state-wide bandh was also called by the Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in protest against the incident. The Manipur government has ordered a probe into the allegations against the security personnel.

It has also formed a two-member inquiry committee, which will "examine facts and circumstances involving security personnel and Manipur State Road Transport Bus carrying media persons to cover the Manipur Shirui festival on May 20 near Gwaltabi checkpost", according to an order issued by the Home Department.

Imphal: Protesters took out rallies in Manipur’s Imphal West and Imphal East districts on Friday evening over the alleged removal of the state's name from a government bus earlier in the week.

At Chingmeirong in Imphal West, the rallyists raised slogans and attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan, but were stopped by security forces, officials said. Similar protest marches, including formation of human chains, were organised at Kongba, Lamlong in Imphal East.

"The recent incident involving journalists on a bus has clearly shown that top officials in the state have no understanding of the historical and cultural legacy of Manipur,” one of the protesters claimed.

Security forces had allegedly stopped a state-run bus carrying journalists to cover the ‘Shirui Lily’ festival in Ukhrul district on Tuesday, and forced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) staffers to conceal the state's name written on the windshield with a white paper.

A 48-hour state-wide bandh was also called by the Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in protest against the incident. The Manipur government has ordered a probe into the allegations against the security personnel.

It has also formed a two-member inquiry committee, which will "examine facts and circumstances involving security personnel and Manipur State Road Transport Bus carrying media persons to cover the Manipur Shirui festival on May 20 near Gwaltabi checkpost", according to an order issued by the Home Department.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANIPURIMPHALPROTEST IN MANIPURREMOVAL OF STATE NAME FROM GOVT BUS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.