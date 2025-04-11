ETV Bharat / state

Protest Over Waqf Act Turns Violent In Bengal's Suti And Shamsherganj

Jangipur: The ongoing protests in Murshidabad's Suti and Shamsherganj blocks over Waqf Act turned violent on Friday, after agitators clashed with police.

The mob blocked major roads in Sajurmor and New Dakbangla areas, torched police vehicles, and hurled bricks at police, leaving a senior police officer critically injured. Police responded with baton charges and reportedly fired tear gas shells to control the situation and disperse the mob. However, protesters in Suti went a step further and hurled crude bombs, escalating the violence further.

As per sources, Farakka SDPO Monirul Islam Khan sustained injuries during the clash. Authorities have suspended internet services across the region keeping in mind the prevailing tension.

Meanwhile, protesters alleged that police opened fire during the agitation, which reportedly left at least three persons injured. However, the authorities have firmly denied use of firearms.