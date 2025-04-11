Protest Over Waqf Act Turns Violent In Bengal's Suti And Shamsherganj

Jangipur: The ongoing protests in Murshidabad's Suti and Shamsherganj blocks over Waqf Act turned violent on Friday, after agitators clashed with police.
The mob blocked major roads in Sajurmor and New Dakbangla areas, torched police vehicles, and hurled bricks at police, leaving a senior police officer critically injured. Police responded with baton charges and reportedly fired tear gas shells to control the situation and disperse the mob. However, protesters in Suti went a step further and hurled crude bombs, escalating the violence further.
As per sources, Farakka SDPO Monirul Islam Khan sustained injuries during the clash. Authorities have suspended internet services across the region keeping in mind the prevailing tension.
Meanwhile, protesters alleged that police opened fire during the agitation, which reportedly left at least three persons injured. However, the authorities have firmly denied use of firearms.
As per reports, protests broke out amid demands to withdraw the recently amended Waqf Bill (now Act), which has triggered widespread discontent among the locals. Jangipur Police District Superintendent Anand Mohan Roy, stated, "Situation has been brought under control, but there is possibility of violence again."
To curb violence, central security forces have been deployed in Suti, and additional precautionary measures have been taken across the sub-division. The administration has extended the ongoing internet shutdown in the entire Jangipur region, which began earlier this week after similar violence erupted in Umarpur under Raghunathganj police station limits.
Apart from this, authorities have imposed a ban on gatherings, rallies, and processions in Raghunathganj, under Section 163. Moreover, security has been ramped up at all railway stations across Murshidabad to prevent further tension.