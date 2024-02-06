Protest Case: HC Dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's Petition Seeking Quashing

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking to quash the case registered against him for blocking the road during the protest and causing trouble to the public.

The bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit heard the petition and issued this order. Also, the bench has instructed the CM to appear before the Special Court of People's Representatives on March 6.

The bench ordered Minister Ramalingareddy to appear before the court on March 7, MB Patil on March 15 and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on March 11. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others have been fined 10,000 for unnecessarily making PSI a defendant in the case.

"If the representatives follow the law, the people will also follow it. Protesting on public roads will cause big problem to people. City life is a big problem. People are facing more problems due to protests. cannot agree to block the road because he is a representative of the people. those who become people's leaders should obey the law first," the Bench said.