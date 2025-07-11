Buddhist Monks' Protest In Gaya Over Rights Over Mahabodhi Temple Continues

Gaya: It has been 150 days since the Buddhist monks of Gaya have been on a sit-in protest over their demand of abolishing Bodh Gaya Temple Act, 1949.

Secretary of Bodh Gaya sit-in operation committee and former secretary of BTMC, Bhante Prajnasheel Mahatheru said the Supreme Court has rejected a petition of Sulekhatai Nalinitai Narayanrao Kumbhare which which is not related to what the protest is all about.

Bhante Prajnasheel Mahatheru said that the case is related to a petition filed in 2012. "In the year 2012, my guru Sadandare Nagarjuna Suresh Sisaiji had filed a petition in the Supreme Court which was not heard even once till April this year. On March 10 this year, an intervention petition was filed by Akash Lama, the president of the Dharna Pradarshan Samiti.

Bhante Prajnasheel Mahatheru further said in the light of the intervention petition, the hearing was held for the first time on May 16. The court then had asked why the hearing in the matter was not held since 2012. It also asked whether the petitioner is alive and when the lawyer said he is, the court fixed July 29 as the date for the next hearing.

Bhante Prajnasheel Mahatheru told that it has been 150 days since the dharna of the Buddhist monks started at Mahuabad in Bodhgaya under the leadership of All India Buddhist Forum. The dharna started on February 12 through a hunger strike near BTMC Golambar, but it was called off after 10 days and was replaced by an indefinite dharna.

Buddhist monks taking out a rally in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

The site of the dharna was shifted to Nigam Monastery and later to Mahuabad Bodhgaya. At least 60 to 80 monks remain present at the dharna. However, now the number of Buddhist monks and followers from outside has reduced, because the dharna is being held in a building.

The Dharna Committee has sought more space for the agitation but the administration has not been responsive. The matter has been raised in the Assembly. The demand to repeal the BT Act, 1949 and handing over the management of the temple to the Buddhists has been raised by the leaders of Opposition parties in the Bihar Assembly, while Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, has also been pursuing the matter.

Bhante Prajnasheel Mahatheru said the matter is about the rights of the monks." When everyone has the right to equality in the Constitution, then why are Articles 25, 26, 27 not being followed? BT Act 1949 is a black law for us. The act promotes communal conflicts and no sensible person can accept it," he said.

Bhante Prajnasheel Mahatheru said Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) is the only committee whose members are mostly from other religions. He said leave alone members, even the employees in BTMC are not Buddhists.

Opposition to BT Act dates back to several years. The first non-Buddhist free movement started in 1890. At that time, Temple Management Act was not passed. The demand was first made in 1890 by a Buddhist saint named Anagarika Dharmapala of Sri Lanka. However, later he shifted to India. During his first visit to Gaya, he had raised the demand for the rights of Buddhists on Mahabodhi Temple.

In the 1990s, the demand for repealing BT Act was raised once again. In 1995 also a petition was filed by religious guru Suresh Sisaiji. In 1995-1996, a sit-in was held for 86 days in Bodh Gaya. At that time the then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav did not get the Act repealed but a proposal was made to include four Buddhist members in the committee. For the first time, a Buddhist was nominated for the post of Secretary and later the petition was withdrawn.

Bhante Pragyasheel Mahatheru said when Inder Kumar Gujral was the Prime Minister of India, a sit-in was held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for 18 months demanding the repeal of BT Act. At that time during talks with the Central Government it was agreed that the Secretary of the committee would be a Buddhist because after the Act had come into force in 1949 and no Buddhist had ever been appointed as the Secretary whereas the post of President was held by district officers.

Bhante Pragyasheel Mahatheru said the government must find a solution to the issue. He said it is not just about Bodh Gaya, but about Buddhists and followers of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambdekar.

The state government had formed the Mahabodhi Temple Committee according to the BT Act. Only those who are Indian citizens are made members of the committee. There are a total of nine members in the committee and a district officer is the chairman. But currently there are only seven members in the committee. The secretary of the current committee is Sevata Maharathi, while Arvind Kumar Singh and Mithun Manjhi are members.