Protest Breaks Out In Imphal Valley After Three Bodies Found In Jiribam

Protests erupted across Imphal valley after three bodies, suspected to be of missing individuals, were found in Jiribam, intensifying unrest amid ethnic tensions.

Protests erupted across Imphal valley after three bodies, suspected to be of missing individuals, were found in Jiribam, intensifying unrest amid ethnic tensions.
File Photo- Security personnel conduct searches in a sensitive area of Manipur. (PTI)
Imphal: Hundreds of people protested in different parts of Imphal valley on Saturday after three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing were found in Jiribam district.

The protesters mostly women blocked the main roads in Kwakeithel area in Imphal West district, Sagolband Tera in Imphal West district by burning tyres to prevent vehicular movement, police said.

At Khwairamband market, the main market of Manipur, women vendors staged a protest rally against the killing even as huge security forces were deployed in Imphal, the police said.

As news of the recovery of three bodies spread, business establishments and markets closed down. Locals also came out on the streets at Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district and Lamlong in Imphal East district to stage protests against the killing.

The state government has already declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. Three bodies of a woman and two children suspected to be of six persons missing from the Jiribam district were found near the confluence of the Jiri River and Barak River along the Manipur-Assam border on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

The bodies were brought to Assam's Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) on Friday night and kept at the hospital's morgue for postmortem.

Three women and three children who lived in a relief camp have been missing since a gunfight between security forces and militants in Jiribam district on Monday, with Metei organisations alleging that they were kidnapped by the retreating militants. Police said a search was underway for them.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year.

