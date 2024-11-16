ETV Bharat / state

Protest Breaks Out In Imphal Valley After Three Bodies Found In Jiribam

Imphal: Hundreds of people protested in different parts of Imphal valley on Saturday after three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing were found in Jiribam district.

The protesters mostly women blocked the main roads in Kwakeithel area in Imphal West district, Sagolband Tera in Imphal West district by burning tyres to prevent vehicular movement, police said.

At Khwairamband market, the main market of Manipur, women vendors staged a protest rally against the killing even as huge security forces were deployed in Imphal, the police said.

As news of the recovery of three bodies spread, business establishments and markets closed down. Locals also came out on the streets at Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district and Lamlong in Imphal East district to stage protests against the killing.

The state government has already declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. Three bodies of a woman and two children suspected to be of six persons missing from the Jiribam district were found near the confluence of the Jiri River and Barak River along the Manipur-Assam border on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.