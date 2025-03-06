Protest At Deocha-Pachami Coal Block Site Halts Work For 3 Days, Tribal Leaders Detained, Internet Services Suspended

Bolpur: Basalt mining work at Deocha-Pachami coal block project in West Bengal's Birbhum district has been halted for three days following protest by local villagers. Amid this, internet services were suspended and many tribal leaders were detained on Thursday.

Several tribals gathered in Sagarbadi village this morning and called upon tribals from across the state to join their protest. Some tribal leaders under the leadership of Shibu Soren were supposed to go to Deucha from Bolpur. However, they were called by Bolpur Police and allegedly detained for many hours.

Shibu Soren's followers Vishwanath Kisku and Ram Saren said, "Shibu was detained for more than three hours at Bolpur police station. In Deocha, injustice is being done to our tribal brothers and sisters."

BJP Birbhum organisational district president Dhruvuk Saha said, "We are not against industry but in the name of industry, tribals are being deprived of their rights to water, land and forests. By depriving local people of government facilities and jobs, the Rajya Sabha MP here is including own people. In the name of coal industry, plan is on to extract stones. That is why people of the tribal society are uniting together. To control the situation, internet services have been shut down."

Deocha Pachami is considered to be Asia largest and world's second largest coal block. Commencement of mining work was announced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the Bengal Global Business Summit on February 5. She had stated that work will begin from February 7. A global tender has already been called. However, local villagers are unwilling to give up their rights to water, forest and land and have thus started a protest. Despite protests, district administration had started work on February 7 amid police protection.

From the very beginning, local people have been protesting against the proposed coal mine. It is being said that coal is available on 3400 acres of land and for undertaking mining activities, around 20 villages will have to be shifted elsewhere. This means, nearly 21,000 people have to be rehabilitated.

Most of the people belong to the tribal community. Locals apprehend that a coal mine will result in destruction of vast forest areas, wetlands and pastures. The protesters chased away the district administration personnel following which, work was completely halted. Administration has also sent a notice to the local councilors requesting them to sit for discussion but nobody agreed

Chief Minister has already announced jobs and financial package for the land losers.