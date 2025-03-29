ETV Bharat / state

Protest Against Waqf Bill During Friday Prayers In MP; Clash Erupts In Raisen Mosque

Bhopal: The last Friday prayers of the ongoing Ramzan saw black armband protests over the Union government's move to amend the Waqf law as well as a clash in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

A clash broke out at the Makbara mosque in Begamganj, some 80 kilometres from Raisen district headquarters, resulting in injuries to three persons who have ben hospitalised, an official said.

"At around 1pm, during 'Zohar' prayers, a dispute broke out between Shakil Ahmad, president of the Muslim Festival Committee, and one Syed Sawesh Ali over the wearing of the black armband as part of the protest. It resulted in a clash in which knives were used, leading to blood spilling on the mosque floor, which delayed the prayers by an hour," sub inspector Rajkumar Singh Choudhary said.