Protest Against 'Polluting' Paper Mill Brings Traffic To A Halt On Highway In Gujarat

Mehsana: A massive traffic congestion was witnessed on the Mehsana-Bahucharaji highway on Thursday, disrupting vehicular traffic for almost three hours as villagers staged a roadblock protesting against alleged pollution caused by a nearby paper mill.

The incident occurred near Samitra village in Gujarat's Mehsana district this morning.

According to villagers, despite protesting for two years when no action was taken, they took to the streets to express their frustration. Several women sat on the road, carrying 'stop pollution' banners and raising slogans against the paper mill. The protest resulted in long queues of vehicles on the highway, causing huge inconvenience to commuters.

Villagers alleged that the paper mill near Samitra has been causing severe pollution, impacting health of residents. They said they had appealed to the local authorities several times over the past two years regarding this issue but no action was taken. When the situation did not improve despite repeated appeals, they decided to take to the streets to protest, they added.