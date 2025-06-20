Protest Against Israel After Friday Prayers At Kashmiri Gate In Delhi

New Delhi: Amid the hostilities between Israel and Iran, a peaceful protest was held after Friday prayers at the Shia Jama Masjid in Kashmiri Gate here.

A large number of people protested against the United States of America and Israel under the leadership of Imam Maulana Mohsin Takreer of Shia Jama Masjid at Kashmiri Gate. During the protest, people were seen carrying the picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and placards stating 'We stand with Iran'.

Imam Maulana Mohsin Takreer said the protest was held on the mosque premises against attack on Iran and death threats to leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In view of the increase in aggression between Iran and Israel, European officials tried to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump said any decision on possible American participation will be taken within two weeks.

Israel launched an attack on Iran last Friday and said that its aim was to prevent its old enemy from developing nuclear weapons. In response, Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israel. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful. On the other hand, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned Israel and agreed that there is a need to reduce tensions. At the same time, the role of the United States of America in the conflict remains uncertain.

On Friday, Iran launched a massive attack on the Israel, causing fire at several places on a street in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. With this, the war entered the second week. According to media reports, damage was also done to the Microsoft office in Gaav-Yam Negev Advanced Technologies Park. This place is close to a tech park of Microsoft office.