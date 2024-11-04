Protest Against Farooq Abdullah For His Remarks Against Increasing Militant Activities In J&K

Jammu: The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Jammu on Monday against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for his remarks about increasing militant attacks and asked him to apologise for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Armed Forces and the people of the country.

Voicing concern over the increasing encounters between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah had questioned and sought an inquiry into the spike in the militant attacks in the Valley since J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was sworn in, saying some elements were trying to defame an elected government.

Farooq further triggered another row by suggesting that militants should be captured and not killed and be interrogated to uncover the masterminds behind the attack. Abdullah said the peaceful assembly election was a big achievement for the people of Kashmir, and it united the entire community.

On Monday, Bajrang Dal activists gathered outside Jammu's general bus stand and raised slogans against Abdullah and the National Conference. They also burned the effigies of the NC president and demanded that Farooq Abdullah should be arrested.

"Farooq Abdullah has made statements in favour of Pakistan by saying that militants should not be killed, as you know usually Farooq Abdullah is speaking against the country, and he made again such remarks by saying that an inquiry should be initiated against the rise in militant attacks. Such statements are against the country and in favour of Pakistani," Jammu and Kashmir Bajrang Dal president Rakesh Bajrang told reporters.

"He should apologise to the Army and people of this country. We cannot tolerate such statements when our forces are sacrificing their lives for the nation's security. He is also known for his anti-Army and anti-government rhetoric. We are protesting against him," added Rakesh.

He emphasised that Abdullah should publicly apologise for his remarks, which allegedly insulted both the Army and the sentiments of the people of India.