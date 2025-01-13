ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Mahendra Dies In Odisha's Similipal

Baripada: A 66-year-old tusker engaged in protecting timber and tigers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, has died during treatment, a senior forest department official said on Monday.

On Sunday around 10.30 pm, the elephant, Mahendra, died in the Chahala camp. The jumbo had stopped eating from Sunday morning and it died of old age-related weakness, STR field director Dr Prakash Chand Gogineni said.

"Mahendra was under the treatment of veterinary doctor Abhilash Acharya. A post-mortem examination will be conducted," Gogineni said. Mahendra, a trained jumbo, was brought to Similipal in December 2001 from the Rajiv Gandhi National Park in Karnataka, along with two female elephants Bhavani and Shobha.

The jumbo during its deployment in Similipal, had received bullet injuries in a Maoist attack in 2012. The elephant had also suffered arrow hits by poachers in the forest. It, however, recovered and resumed work, an official said.