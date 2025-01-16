ETV Bharat / state

Proposed Waste-To-Energy Plant In Delhi's Bawana Sparks Protests, Locals Threaten To Boycott Polls

New Delhi: The proposed waste-to-energy plant in Bawana has taken centre stage ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections with the residents raising environmental and health concerns and a section threatening to boycott the polls if the project proceeds.

The plant has been planned on a 15-acre site near the Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facility (TSDF) for hazardous waste in DSIDC Sector 5.

Speaking to PTI, residents from over 15 nearby villages have claimed that the project will result in the destruction of trees, increased air and water pollution, and long-term health risks, including respiratory ailments as well as neurological disorders.

They also argued that emissions from the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, such as dioxins, furans, particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), and even heavy metals like mercury and lead, will not just worsen the air quality but also endanger public health.

“The toxic emissions from this plant will put our lives at risk. We’re already struggling with pollution from nearby factories and other WTE plants here, which will make it unbearable,” Rajpal Saini, a resident of Sanoth village that falls under Narela assembly constituency, told PTI.

While the authorities have suggested that the proposed WTE plant will have all necessary pollution control systems, the locals have drawn parallels with the other existing WTE plants in the area and highlighted instances of ash mismanagement and dangerously high levels of pollutants affecting nearby communities.

Pointing to the track record of similar WTE facilities in the area, another resident, Mange Ram said, “The Okhla WTE plant is a prime example. Hazardous ash and toxic emissions have severely impacted the surrounding areas. How can we trust that this plant will be any different?”

They also highlighted the potential for soil and water contamination due to alleged “improper handling” of waste and ash from WTE plants. “Authorities promise pollution control measures, but we’ve seen failures before. Ash mismanagement at other plants has harmed nearby communities, and we can’t take such risks here,” another Sanoth resident Rakesh Kumar told PTI.

The residents of Bawana are also concerned about the fate of the existing mature trees on the proposed site and wrote a letter to the Deputy Conservator of Forest on January 6.

“This 15-acre land has mature trees that are crucial for the local ecosystem. Destroying these trees for a project that adds to pollution is unacceptable,” Ram Chandran, a resident of Bawana’s JJ Colony, told PTI.

The residents further alleged that key inhabited areas, including Sanoth village, JJ Colony, the CRPF Camp, and the Air Force Station, were excluded from the environmental sensitivity report.

“This deliberate omission shows a lack of transparency. Such decisions should involve the affected communities,” said Yash, President of the Bawana Residents’ Welfare Association.