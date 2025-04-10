ETV Bharat / state

Proposed Special Public Security Act Needed As Maoist-Linked Groups Active In Urban Areas: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that bringing the Special Public Safety Act is necessary as many banned Maoist organisations have shifted their bases to the state, with their affiliated groups now operating in urban areas.

He stressed that the proposed law does not interfere with the personal freedom of citizens but is directed solely at organisations engaged in anti-national activities.

While interacting with various journalist groups, Fadnavis addressed concerns raised over the draft bill, which is set to be introduced in the monsoon session of the state legislature starting June 30.

Fadnavis said the law proposed by the Maharashtra government is crucial for ensuring internal security. He assured that the law will not pose any difficulties for journalists or the general public, nor will it curtail their freedom of expression.

Concerns regarding the provisions of the proposed Maharashtra Public Safety Act have surfaced among journalist organisations. To address these concerns and illustrate the utility of this law for the country's internal security, a detailed discussion was held during the meeting, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

Fadnavis said four other states and the Central government have already implemented public safety laws.

"The law proposed by the Maharashtra government is more protective compared to those enacted by the four other states. In view of the ban on their operations in several parts of the country, many banned Maoist organisations have shifted their headquarters to Maharashtra, with their affiliated groups now operating in urban areas.

"Failing to introduce this law could lead to significant challenges for Maharashtra in the future," he added.

The bill was introduced during the winter session of the state legislature last December.

The chief minister said to ensure public awareness and transparency regarding the proposed law, the bill was reviewed by a joint committee and a public hearing was conducted.

Fadnavis assured that if journalist organisations propose any amendments or suggestions to this law, appropriate measures will be taken to incorporate them. He further guaranteed that efforts would be made to clarify the provisions of the law.