Proposed GST Rationalisation To Cut Karnataka’s Revenue By Rs 15,000 Cr: Byregowda

Bengaluru: Karnataka will stand to lose a whopping Rs 15,000 crore annually due to the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation, said state revenue minister Krishna Byregowda.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Byregowda said that the state had been losing an average of Rs 70,000 crore annually after the GST regime kicked in and the proposed rationalisation of GST slabs will further burden the state exchequer. The Centre therefore must compensate the state for this loss, he added.

He said that the state's average growth rate of revenue stood at 13 percent before the GST regime came in. Now it has come down to 11 percent. If the state had earned the revenue at the pre-GST rate, the revenue collection for the year 2024-25 would have been Rs 1.07 lakh crore. But in reality the state could collect only Rs 77,169 crore, he said adding, "In one year the state has suffered a loss of Rs 30,677 crore in revenue."

This apart, the state's share in the central pool of taxes post the GST regime has come down by Rs 21977 crore in 2024-25 when compared to the state's share in 2016-17.

The state's share in the Centrally Sponsored Schemes has been cut by Rs 18,870 crore. All these put together, the state is losing out a whopping Rs 70,000 crore annually, Byregowda claimed.

While the state government welcomes the proposed rationalisation of GST slabs, it is of the firm stand that this rationalisation should protect the revenues of the states and its benefits should reach the common man and not only a few selected companies, he added.

Responding to a question, he said the Centre has not shared any information on the estimated revenue losses the states are going to suffer due to GST rationalisation. "But according to some private and government agencies, the losses of the states are pegged between Rs 85,000 crore to Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Therefore, the Centre must provide GST compensation to all states till the time the GST regime is fully stabilised," he added.

Further, he said that the share of the GST in the Central Government's overall revenue is just 20 percent while GST share in revenues of states is as high as over 50 percent. Such being the case, states are heavily dependent on GST revenue for development and other expenditures.